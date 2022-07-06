Long-term coaching for DSC aspirants: Harish Rao

Minister interacts with successful TET candidates

Minister interacts with successful TET candidates

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that District Selection Committee (DSC) aspirants would get long-term coaching shortly.

“Nearly 82% candidates cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) from the KCR coaching centre in Siddipet where the State average is only 32%. As many as 517 candidates qualified from this centre out of the 618 candidates who took the test,” said Mr. Rao while interacting with successful TET candidates at the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Informing that Group IV notifications would be issued shortly, the Minister said that coaching would be offered to the aspirants. He also said that locals would get jobs due to GO 317 and it was a shame on the part of Opposition parties to create a ruckus over this unnecessarily.

“The BJP at the Centre must fill all the 16.5 lakh posts left vacant in various departments. We have already filled up 1.3 lakh posts and issued a notification for another 90,000 jobs. The Agnipath scheme introduced by the Centre has disappointed the youth,” he commented, adding that unemployment has increased due to the fall in rupee under the BJP rule.

Later in the evening, Mr. Rao visited the proposed Auto Nagar at Mandapalli in the outskirts of the district headquarters and announced ₹20 crore for its development.

The Minister made a surprise visit to the newly-constructed bus stand and interacted with passengers to know about the facilities like drinking water, chairs and feeding room.