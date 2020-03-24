Long line of vehicles at check-posts

The Transport authorities at inter-State borders had a tough time clearing the vehicles, particularly trucks, to inspect and permit them to cross the borders through the check-posts as there are restrictions on their movement following the COVID-19. There was a long line of vehicles stranded at Madnur and Salura check-posts since the last 48 hours.

However, many were checked and allowed if they had all proper documents and complied with the State government guidelines.

“We are following G.O. 45 as per which they are being checked and allowed. In fact, the borders were completely sealed,” said N. Vani, DTC, Kamareddy.

G. Ravikumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector, at Salabathpur in Madnur, said that at present there are over 100 trucks lined up for permission into the State. “From our side there are no vehicles to enter Maharashtra.

We are not allowing even a single two-wheeler as the border was clamped down. I am not sure when the stranded vehicles would be cleared,” he said.

However, the vehicle users at toll plazas at Sone, Indalwai and Biknoor on the National Highway-44 are waiting for a long time to pass through. People having Fastag are better off as they are taking a little lesser time compared to those who are not having the facility.