Long COVID impact study missing in country

COVID-19 is soon becoming a nightmare no one wants to revisit. Now, when rest of the world has been reporting about impact of ‘Long COVID’ on the populations leading to long term health effects, few seem to be concerned about its impact here.

Serious research is underway in advanced countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China and others, on the effects of ‘Long COVID’ on the brain, heart, sensory organs and other parts of the body being documented.

But, there does not seem to much headway in that direction in the country either by the government research agencies or hospitals (private too) here. As a result, no one knows what is happening within our population with regard to ‘Long COVID’.

“Once any person is infected with COVID, the anti-bodies will remain forever in the body though we may not know whether it is because of fresh or old infection. We definitely need to test patients for ‘Long COVID’. The government has all the data of the admitted patients in hospitals during the pandemic — demographics and infection wise across the country,” points out former director of Indian Institute of Public Health-.Hyderabad G.V.S. Murthy.

Global studies have shown that those with ‘Long COVID’ could be 25-30% of those infected and are suffering from “weakness or tiredness, sleepy towards late afternoon, depression, mental health and muscle weakness”. Chronic cough which is not seen in X-Ray and MRI have also been reported, he says.

“National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), should have done follow up studies. But, there appears to be no interest from the scientific or the professional angle,” he regrets. Even vaccines usage adverse effects too is shrouded in mystery despite a registry being maintained, adds Dr. Murthy.

“The number of heart attacks have gone up in the US and clinicians there are attributing it to Long COVID. Hospitals here have the data of those infected. A systematic follow up study is necessary as we are likely to know more about other health complications,” says professor in University of Hyderabad’s School of Life Sciences P. Reddanna.

Former CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) director and currently director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society Rakesh Mishra says: “Long COVID is an issue. Unfortunately, I don’t think there is anything major systematic happening here. There was also some follow up of vaccines with some parts of the study submitted, but a larger and sustained study of this kind is desirable.”

Dr. Mishra says such studies are crucial because Indians are “immunologically different” due to genetic or environmental factors and the population response to the virus and vaccines has to be monitored. “It is up to the regulatory authorities and clinicians to take up the initiative since they may have the data,” avers the top scientist.

A silver lining is that a long term study involving more than 10,000 individuals from various CSIR labs in the country has started which follows up a variety of clinical and biochemical health parameters. “I hope this study will continue to be supported for a prolonged period as it will be valuable for future of healthcare system in the country,” he adds.