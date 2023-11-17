HamberMenu
Lone survivor of Nampally fire accident succumbs to injuries; toll touches 10

He had suffered 75% burns and was being treated at Osmania General Hospital

November 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The sole survivor of the Monday’s fire at the residential building at Nampally in Hyderabad, passed away on Friday.

The sole survivor of the Monday’s fire at the residential building at Nampally in Hyderabad, passed away on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Mohammad Talha, the 17-year-old survivor of Nampally’s Bazaar Guard fire accident on Monday morning, succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening. With this, the toll in the Bazaar Guard fire accident has gone up to 10.

Talha was the only survivor admitted to Osmania General Hospital in an injured state on November 13, following the incident. He had suffered 75% burns and was being treated at the Acute Burns Care (ABC) unit of OGH. Despite the hospital’s efforts, “Talha’s condition deteriorated, and he passed away at approximately 6 p.m. after a five-day battle for his life,” said hospital superintendent B Nagender.

Surviving with such extensive burns is an uncommon feat, confirmed another doctor. Talha’s mother Tahura Farheen along with two of his siblings Taroba (13) and Manha (6) lost their lives in the fire accident.

While speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Nagender disclosed that the hospital has promptly informed the police about Talha’s demise. Following necessary administrative procedures, the postmortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow, he said.

