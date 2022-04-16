Lone survivor in Bhoiguda fire mishap dies

Prem Kumar, the lone survivor in the burning of a scrap godown following a major blaze at Bhoiguda here on March 23, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Jubilee Hills on Saturday. He battled for life for 24 days before the end came. With this, the death toll in the accident went up to 12. All the occupants of the godown when it caught fire on the fateful night died.

Prem Kumar had jumped from a window on the first floor to escape the fire but all others were trapped inside in sleep.