Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar-2024 at Shilparamam

President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the ‘Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar, 2024’, where tribespeople from across the country will exhibit their art, culture and tradition through handicraft products, music and dance at Shilparamam in Hi-Tec City, Madhapur, between November 21 and 24. Over 100 cultural activities have been scheduled to be performed by 1,000 artistes during the festival, according to Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy here on Friday.