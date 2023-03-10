ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh Machines forays into defence sector, to set up ₹100 crore plant

March 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Scientific Adviser to Union Defence Minister and former chairman of DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy at the opening of Lokesh Machines’ new division in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

CNC machines and auto-component maker Lokesh Machines has formed a new division for manufacturing defence and aerospace components by investing ₹100 crore in a greenfield manufacturing facility here.

Scientific Adviser to Union Defence Minister and DRDO former chairman G. Satheesh Reddy inaugurated the new division in Medchal, the company said in a release on Friday. Mr. Satheesh Reddy lauded the company’s achievements and highlighted the need for focus on exports and establishing a global footprint in the development of small arms.

The company said that it developed small arms with the support of ARDE, a division of DRDO, and the Indian Army and that their trials had been successful.

Saying that the new division was established in response to the Government of India’s call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Lokesh Machines said the company was investing more than ₹100 crore in the first phase.

The investment would be scaled up once exports began. The company was also creating a vendor park around the facility, thus developing an ecosystem of vendors. It would handhold them for developing precision parts for small arms. Commercial production is expected to start shortly.

