Lokesh Kumar appointed new GHMC Commissioner

The government has, on Monday, issued orders transferring GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore, and appointing Rangareddy District Collector Lokesh Kumar D.S. in his place.

Mr. Dana Kishore, who has continued to remain in the post of Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has been relieved of the responsibilities as GHMC Commissioner, which he had assumed precisely a year ago.

S.Harish, a 2015 batch IAS officer, who is presently Joint Collector of Rangareddy district, has been given the full additional charge as Collector. The sudden transfer of Mr. Dana Kishore after such a short tenure, came as surprise to many, as there are no major allegations against him. Though several corporators expressed displeasure against zonal-level officials during the recent general body meeting, Mr. Dana Kishore was not their direct target. Incidentally, Mr.Dana Kishore was not in the city when the orders were issued. He was in New Delhi to attend the ‘Jalshakti Abhiyan’ review and workshop.

‘Hasty orders’

Sources attribute it mainly to performance pressure on the government ahead of GHMC elections which are inching closer by the day. “Handling two major departments has become a little too cumbersome for him. Besides, with funds not available for projects taken up for city development, at a time when the corporation elections are not too far away, it appears that the government needed a whipping boy,” shared an official under the condition of anonymity. Some others see the decision as fall out of Mr. Dana Kishore’s hasty orders resulting in suspension of certain officials recently. Senior officers reportedly approached a minister who has the ears of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to get the transfer effected, sources said.

A press statement from GHMC attributed the Urban Living Theme Parks, better coordination between water board and GHMC, garbage lifting during evening hours, injection bore-wells to address water stagnation, and priority accorded to grievance redress, apart from the ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandaar Hyderabad’ drive, to Mr. Dana Kishore’s tenure.