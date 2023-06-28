ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh Kumar appointed additional CEO of Telangana

June 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ECI communicates appointment of Sarfaraz Ahmad as joint CEO 

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has initiated steps to fill two major posts lying vacant in the State election authority, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Accordingly, the ECI has communicated to the State Government that D.S. Lokesh Kumar has been appointed additional chief electoral officer and another senior IAS officer Sarfaraz Ahmad joint chief electoral officer in place of T. Ravi Kiran who is reportedly on long leave.

ECI principal secretary Rahul Sharma, in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, wanted to ensure compliance with the letter.

