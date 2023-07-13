HamberMenu
Lokesh Jayaswal appointed Chief Wildlife Warden

July 13, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has effected several transfers in the Forest Department on Wednesday.

PCCF (CAMPA) Lokesh Jayaswal has been appointed PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana.

Another IFS officer C. Suvarna has been posted as PCCF (Haritha Haram) at the office of the PCCF (Head of Forest Force). She had been awaiting posting since her return from Central deputation.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, G. Ramalingam is transferred and posted as CCF, Production, at the office of the PCCF (HOFF).

Special Commissioner V. S. N. V. Prasad, deputed to the Rural Development Department, is now transferred and posted as Director, Zoo Parks, while DFO, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Laxman Ranjeet Nayak, has been transferred and his services are kept at the disposal of TSFDC on deputation.

Kista Goud, another IFS officer awaiting postings will replace Mr. Nayak as DFO, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

