Lok Sabha Privileges Committee summons Telangana Chief Secretary, DGP, five others

HYDERABAD

22 January 2022 13:52 IST

Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had approached the committee over the way he was arrested on January 2.

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of PoliceM. Mahender Reddy and five orders based on a complaint by Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that he was manhandled by police while arresting him at his camp office in Karimnagar town on January 2 night.

The MP wanted to stage a sit in all night demanding scrapping of a government order on reallotment and giving fresh postings to government staff in newly carved out districts of the State in pursuance of a PresidentialOrder on new zonal system on employment and education.

Others who were issued notices by the panel included Principal Home Secretary Rajiv Gupta and Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana who led the huge police force that stormed Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s camp office. Three lower-level police officers were also served summons.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar had explained his version of the episode to the 15-member Privileges Committee headed by Sunil Kumar Singh on Friday. He said the police broke the gate of his office with a gas cutter and iron rods. This was the second time when the police behaved rudely with him, he claimed.

He also said the High Court had found fault with the manner of his arrest and remanding him to judicial custody.