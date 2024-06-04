Lok Sabha polls result on unexpected lines in Telangana

The Lok Sabha elections, 2024 yielded mixed results with the contest primarily focussed between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaving the BRS in a poor third place.

The Congress and the BJP won in eight seats each out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies for which the elections were held on May 13. While the Congress could improve its tally by five seats as compared with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bettered its performance bagging eight seats against the four it had won in 2019.

The debacle of the main Opposition BRS with 39 members in the 119-member Legislative Assembly continued six months after the Assembly elections as it did not make any major impact on the electorate going by the outcome. The party remained third in 15 of the 17 constituencies and it emerged second in just two constituencies - Mahbubabad and Khammam. Interestingly, the Congress secured landslide margins in these constituencies with 4.7 lakh votes in Khammam and 3.5 lakh votes in Mahbubabad.

The biggest majority in Telangana was seen in Naglonda where Congress candidate Kunduru Raghuveer won with 5,59,905 votes polling 7,84,337 votes while BJP candidate S. Saidi Reddy stood second with 2,24,432 votes.

In Adilabad, Godem Nagesh secured 5,68,168 votes and won with a margin of 90,652 votes over Aatram Suguna who secured 4,77,516 votes. In Bhongir constituency Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy won with a margin of 2,22,170 votes securing 6,29,143 votes against rival Boora Narsaiah Goud who secured 4,06,973 votes.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the BJP won in Chevella with a margin of 1,72,897, securing 8,09,882 votes as against 6,36,985 votes polled by Gaddam Ranjit Reddy.

Asaduddin Owaisi won for the fifth time securing 6,61,981 votes and won with a margin of 3,38,087 votes against BJP’s Madhavi Latha who got 3,23,894 votes. In Karimangar, Bandi Sanjay won for the second time securing 5,85,116 votes against Congress party’s Velchala Rajender Rao who secured 3,59,907 votes. The margin is 2,25,209 votes.

Khammam saw a massive majority of 4,67,847 votes for Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy who secured 7,66,929 votes as against BRS party’s Nama Nageshwar Rao’s 2,99,082 votes. Another big victory for Congress was seen in Mahabubabad where former Union Minister Balaram Naik won with a huge margin of 3,49,165 votes securing 6,12,774 votes against BRS’s Maloth Kavitha’s 2,63,609 votes.

In a close contest in Mahabubnagar, D.K. Aruna of BJP defeated Congress party’s Vamsichand Reddy with a margin of just 4,500 votes. She secured 5,10,747 votes while Vamsichand Reddy polled 5,06,247 votes. The highest margin for the BJP came in Malkajgiri where Eatala Rajender polled 9,91,042 voted against Congress’s Patnam Sunita who secured 5,99,567 votes. The margin was 3,91,475 votes.

A surprise win was seen in Medak where the BRS was pushed to third place and BJP’s M. Raghunandan Rao won securing 4,71,217 votes as against Neelam Madhu of Congress who polled 4,32,078 votes. The margin was 39,139 votes. In Nagarkurnool Mallu Ravi of Congress secured 4,65,072 votes to defeat Bharat Prasad of the BJP by 94,414 votes. He secured 3,70,658 votes.

Arvind Dharmapuri in Nizamabad won with a margin of 1,09,241 votes against Congress candidate T. Jeevan Reddy who secured 4,83,077 votes. In Peddapalli, Vamshi Krishna Gaddam of Congress secured 4,75,587 votes to defeat Srinivas G. of BJP who secured 3,44,223 votes.

Union Miniser G. Kishan Reddy won from Secunderabad polling 4,73,012 votes as against 4,23,068 votes of Congress candidate Danam Nagender and the margin was 49,944 votes. In Warangal, first timer Kadiyam Kavya secured 5,81,294 votes to defeat BJP’s Aroori Ramesh with a margin of 2,20,339 votes. In Zaheerabad, Suresh Kumar Shetkar of Congress won with a majority of 46,188 votes securing 5,28,418 votes as against 4,82,230 votes of BJP’s B.B. Patil.