Logo of PV centenary celebrations released

25 June 2020 23:01 IST

The logo of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebrations was released by the celebrations organising committee headed by TRS MP K. Keshava Rao on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Keshava Rao said the year long celebrations starting on the birth anniversary of P.V. Narasimha Rao on Sunday will be held at State and national levels, involving key personalities. He described the former Prime Minister as a multi-faceted genius who played many roles as freedom fighter, politician, scholar, linguist, author, statesman and administrator.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Chief Advisor to Government Rajeev Sharma and son and daughter of late leader P.V. Prabhakar Rao and Vani Devi respectively were present.

