Telangana

Logo of PV centenary celebrations released

The logo of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebrations was released by the celebrations organising committee headed by TRS MP K. Keshava Rao on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Keshava Rao said the year long celebrations starting on the birth anniversary of P.V. Narasimha Rao on Sunday will be held at State and national levels, involving key personalities. He described the former Prime Minister as a multi-faceted genius who played many roles as freedom fighter, politician, scholar, linguist, author, statesman and administrator.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Chief Advisor to Government Rajeev Sharma and son and daughter of late leader P.V. Prabhakar Rao and Vani Devi respectively were present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 12:04:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/logo-of-pv-centenary-celebrations-released/article31918119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY