Logo for upcoming TUWJ State conference unveiled in Khammam

Published - June 15, 2024 06:21 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Logo of the 3rd State conference of Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), affiliated to the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), scheduled to be held in Khammam on June 19 and 20, was unveiled at a meeting in Khammam on Friday. TUWJ State president Nagunuri Shekhar, general secretary Virahat Ali, vice-president K. Ramnarayana, district president Vanam Venkateshwarlu and secretary Enugu Venkateshwar Rao were among those present. Representatives of the electronic media wing of the TUWJ also attended the event.

