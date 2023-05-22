HamberMenu
Logo for decadal celebrations released

May 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday released the logo for the tenth anniversary celebrations of formation of Telangana with a numerical one and zero depicting within themselves symbols of achievements of the government in various sectors.

The logo was reflective of the existence of Telangana State as a front runner in different sectors, a release said.

The pictures symbolising the achievements pertained to Kaleswaram project, power, agriculture, Mission Bhagiratha, cultural heritage, Yadadri temple, metro rail, T-Hub, State Secretariat and 125 ft tall Ambedkar statue. Pictures of Batukamma, Bonalu, Pala Pitta and Telangana martyrs memorial were also included.

