Loco-pilot’s condition critical

The condition of the loco-pilot L. Chandrasekhar (36) ho was rescued from the mangled driver’s cabin of MMTS train, which rammed into another train outside Kacheguda Railway Station on Monday turned critical on Tuesday.

The loco-pilot who was taken to CARE Hospitals, Nampally suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was revived using Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). He suffered multiple injuries including rib fractures, haemorrhagic shock (body functioning affected due to loss of blood), and is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Sushma Rani said that they suspected he suffered from internal bleeding as there was blood along with the urine.

Eighteen people who were injured in the accident were admitted to Osmania General Hospital, Afzalgunj, and the CARE Hospitals.

However, the loco-pilot was trapped inside the driver’s cabin. He was extricated after eight hours’ effort by the rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and South Central Railway. He was rushed to the corporate hospital at around 7 pm on Monday where the doctors provided him with mechanical ventilator support as his condition was not good.

“He is provided with Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy which is used when kidneys are injured and urine output decreases. Besides, supply of blood to his legs has decreased. His condition is critical. We are providing treatment to him with the help of specialists including orthopeadiacs, vascular surgeons,” Dr Sushma said, adding he is on ventilator support.

The doctors will be able to know whether surgery is required or if it can be performed only after Mr. Chandrsekhar’s condition stabilises, she added.

Besides him, another MMTS passenger P. Shekhar ( 35), who suffered multiple fractures, was shifted from OGH to the corporate hospital. Saajid Abdur Rasheed Shaik (45), Mohd Ibrahim Ali (32) Raj Kumar (35) P.Balaeshwarama (55), are also undergoing treatment there.

Cases against loco-pilot

Based on a complaint by Kacheguda Railway superintendent Dasharath, Railway Police registered cases against loco-pilot Chandrasekhar. Railway’s Secunderabad Urban division DSP S Rajendra Prasad said the cases were registered under Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 ( causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.