Lockdown more like a bandh in Adilabad district

The first day of lockdown resembled more like a ‘bandh’ called by some political party or organisation in former composite Adilabad district, what with people moving around as usual but shops and markets being closed. The police in Nirmal, however, seized about 40 autos from the district headquarter as well as surrounding areas to drive home the point that the government was serious about the lockdown.

The day started with people coming out of homes as usual, especially in the district headquarter towns in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal. There was rush at the green grocers and grocery stores though the shops remained shut. The tribal area also saw villagers moving in mandal headquarters as usual. In Indervelli many tribals were seen making purchases from makeshift vegetable and other shops in the market as it was a shandy day.

There was a general increase in the price of all commodities, especially vegetables, a phenomenon which is usually witnessed when a bandh is called for more than a day. The prices of vegetables etc came down to normal by afternoon when it dawned that there was no shortage.

Adilabad Collector A. Sridevasena, who went around the town to observe the lockdown effect assured people that there would be no shorrtage of essential commodities. She appealed to the people to stay indoors while one person can come and make necessary purchases every day.

The police refrained from using force as it was the first day of the nine-day lockdown in the State. Police officials have, however, promised to enforce the lockdown with force in the coming days.