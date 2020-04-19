Lockdown helps bring back plastic bags

There is a significant increase in use of plastic bags in erstwhile Adilabad district since the last three weeks of lockdown and its restrictions imposed with regard to timings for purchase of essentials. Leave alone common people, even authorities are using the single-use plastic bags to supply vegetables and other things in containment areas, the worst case scenario being Nirmal headquarters town.

As many as 4,800 plastic packets containing vegetables were distributed in containment areas in the town on April 15 besides the Police department distributed eggs packed in plastic bags on April 16, the day when scores of vegetable packets were also distributed by Tiryani police in Mangi in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. More packets will be distributed in the coming days in other places, including Bhainsa town.

There is a hint of helplessness when officials talk about the phenomenon as reusable cloth bags or those made of other biodegradable material are cost prohibitive.

High cost

“We thought of purchasing cloth bags from weavers in Sircilla, but each bag costs ₹ 3 which will mean a corresponding increase in the price of the pack of vegetables,” recalled Nirmal District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer R. Sharath Babu of the deliberations made by the district administration when preparations were being made to supply vegetables at doorsteps.

The thought should have been translated into action as it would have provided work for the Sircilla weavers too. The coming of thousands of cloth bags into the stream would also have reduced use of plastic bags to a great extent.

“There is only a marginal increase in use of plastic bags in Adilabad municipality as most of the agencies and even donors are using biodegradable bags for carrying rations etc.,” claimed Municipal Commissioner Maruthi Prasad. “As shops dispensing plastic bags are closed, no fresh ones are coming in the stream and people are reusing old ones,” he added.

Paper packing

Authorities can promote use of paper for packing things which are smaller in size. Paper bags or paper can be used to pack even dry vegetables and other items in the market.

It is, however, observed that the banned single use plastic is being used by fruit vendors and some vegetable vendors in the daily transaction. But, thanks to the meticulous cleaning of garbage in municipalities and gram panchayats, the current increase in use of plastic is going unnoticed.