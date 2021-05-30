Lockdown extended in Telangana with more relaxation

HYDERABAD

30 May 2021 22:50 IST

Relaxation hours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The State government has extended the lockdown, to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, from Monday by ten more days but with three more relaxation hours. The second spell of lockdown in the State expired on Sunday.

The relaxation hours from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. were extended till 1 p.m. and a grace period of one more hour was allowed till 2 p.m. to let people who went out return home. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to enforce the lockdown utmost strictly from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. It was also decided to permit the working days of government offices, land and property transactions in registration offices and vehicle registration in transport offices adhering to COVID and lockdown relaxation norms.

A release said the Cabinet approved the decision of the government to set up medical colleges and affiliated nursing colleges at Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahbubabad and Kothagudem. Similar nursing colleges were also sanctioned to the already sanctioned medical colleges. A super-speciality hospital would be constructed at the present campus of Central Jail in Warangal and handed over to the Health department within a month and the prisoners shifted to a convenient temporary accommodation. The new jail should be constructed on a sprawling location at Mamnoor on Warangal outskirts with ultra-modern facilities. The proposals for construction should be submitted at the next Cabinet meeting.

Advertising

Advertising