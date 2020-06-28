Lockdown again in Hyderabad likely soon

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State government will take a final view in three or four days on proposals to reimpose lockdown in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to check the spread of coronavirus.
The government will closely monitor the situation for two to three days and, immediately thereafter, convene a meeting of the Cabinet, if needed, to discuss proposals to reimpose lockdown in GHMC limits or other alternatives to tide over the crisis, Mr. Rao told a high level meeting on Sunday that went into the steep rise in coronavirus cases in the city.
Mr. Rao, however, warned that reimposition of lockdown was going to a big decision, which required gearing up the public and government machinery, particularly the police. It will also require Cabinet taking a look and gathering opinion of all sections of people.
He referred to proposals by Health Department to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad for a period of 15 days. The same was done in Chennai while several other cities in the country also considered following suit.
“With a population of one crore, it was natural for Hyderabad to go the way of other cities in view of wide spread of the virus across the country. The spread was due to movement of people after lifting of the earlier phase of lock down,” the Chief Minister is reported to have said.
