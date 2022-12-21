Locals lock hospital in Telangana over absence of doctor, staff

December 21, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

Irate locals locked up the hospital at Pulkal mandal headquarters on Tuesday evening following delay in treatment of two road accident victims.

Sources said two persons, including a girl, were injured in a road accident that took place in the afternoon at Singur road. They were brought to the hospital for treatment, but the doctor was not available on the premises. What’s more, other staff were also not present.

A woman working as attender gave them primary treatment and the duo were shifted to the government hospital at Sangareddy. Angry over the absence of doctor and staff, the locals locked the hospital and said that they would not open it till higher officials gave them firm assurance of the doctor being available.

Confirming the incident, District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi said that she directed the doctor to visit the hospital immediately and assure locals that such incidents would not be repeated.

