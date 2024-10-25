GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Local Court directs Konda Surekha not to make further defamatory statements against KTR

Updated - October 25, 2024 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (on the left), and Congress Minister Konda Surekha.



Hyderabad City Civil Court directed Congress Minister Konda Surekha not to make further defamatory statements about Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, according to a press release issued by KTR’s office on Friday (October 25, 2024).

After Ms. Surekha’s remarks created a furore, KTR filed a criminal defamation case against the Forest and Environment Minister . On Wednesday (October 23, 2024), Mr. Rao told the Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class that Ms. Surekha’s remarks have damaged his personal reputation.

“The court ordered the removal of these remarks from media, social media platforms, websites, and all social media channels. It also issued instructions to YouTube, Facebook, and Google to delete videos containing these comments. Media outlets that broadcast or published these remarks were also directed to remove all related content from social media,” as per the press release.

Published - October 25, 2024 03:42 pm IST

