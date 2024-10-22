ADVERTISEMENT

Local Congress leader stabbed to death in Jagtial district

Published - October 22, 2024 03:41 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The deceased was a close follower of senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A local leader of the ruling Congress party in Telangana was murdered allegedly by his rivals at Jabithapur village in Jagtial district on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) morning. The deceased was identified as 58-year-old Maru Ganga Reddy, a close follower of senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy.

Sources said that the assailants hit Ganga Reddy with their car before stabbing him to death in the village on Tuesday morning. The villagers including local Congress cadres staged a road roko at the old bus stand in Jagtial town in protest against the brutal murder of Ganga Reddy, a former MPTC member of Jabithapur.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy also squatted on the main road along with the protesters, vociferously condemning the murder. The protesters decried the gruesome killing of the senior Congress cadre in the Congress-ruled State.

Meanwhile, the police deployed special teams to apprehend the assailants. Police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the murder.

