Local body leaders highlight issues in Agency mandals

Pressing issues confronting the Agency mandals came to the fore at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) general body meeting held in Bhadrachalam after a gap of nearly three years on Tuesday.

The newly elected representatives of the local bodies from various parts of the Bhadrachalam Agency and elsewhere in the erstwhile united Khammam district raised issues of lack of proper roads and bridges in the far-flung tribal areas posing hardships to Adivasis living in interior tribal pockets from accessing emergency medical care particularly during monsoon.

Charla ZPTC member Shantha pointed out that villagers of Ambedkarnagar and various other habitations had to trek a distance of half a kilometre and more to access government health care services.

Expressing concern over lack of higher educational opportunities in the Agency mandals, she said several tribal students were forced to stop their studies after Intermediate in the absence of a government degree college in Charla mandal. Several other elected representatives expressed concerned over lack of adequate infrastructure facilities and staff in State-run educational institutions including hostels and PHCs in their respective areas.

Collector Rajat Kumar Saini said the issues raised by the public representatives in the meeting will be looked into expeditiously to redress public grievances at the earliest. He said a website will be launched soon to exclusively disseminate information on the welfare and development activities in the tribal areas under the ITDA limits.

Mahabubabad MP M. Kavitha, Bhadrachalam MLA P. Veeraiah, the other elected representatives concerned including MLAs and MLCs from Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts participated in the meeting.