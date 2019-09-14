Lobbies come alive with politics

Unlike the recent past the Assembly lobbies on Saturday turned out to be a space for some spicy gossip and political developments with several ruling party Legislators commenting on the party issues and the dissent.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, whose conduct in the recent past led to speculation of some rebellion in the ruling party but subsided for the time being, gave enough fodder for the media personnel again with his ‘sarcastic’ comments.

Mr. Rajender who was coming out of the Assembly encountered OSD to Chief Minister Deshapati Srinivas. When the latter tried to engage him in a chat asking if he could join him, the Minister shot back saying: “I don’t think you guys need me now.”

In the context of the present political situation his reply shocked everyone around him including Mr. Srinivas who walked away with a confused look.

Justifying protocol

Former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy gave a justification to the media personnel on she being denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan for former recent farewell to Governor, E.S.L. Narasimhan.

The incident led to lot of discussion in the media and when she encountered the same question in the lobbies, she found nothing wrong in it and said her name was not in the list of invitees.

“I got a call from officials and after I went there I realised that the call was meant for Deputy Speaker Padma Rao but officials had called me by mistake. There is no political meaning.” On Minister Srinivas Yadav’s son, Sai Kiran given entry in front of her, she said maybe he was allowed as a family member of the Minister

Working Class

Dubbak MLA Ramalinga Reddy said that some MLAs outbursts after the Cabinet expansion were for their personal gains and unwarranted. However, he found fault with MLC Naradasu Lakshman Rao’s reported statement that only Shah Jahan can be the owner of the Taj Mahal and not those who worked on its construction in relation to the ongoing controversy over ‘owners and tenants of the TRS’. He felt it was nothing but insulting the working class.