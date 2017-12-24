LMD water for Bejjanki madnal soon: Harish Rao

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said water for every house hold would be released from Lower Manair Dam (LMD) before the end of January 2018.

Addressing a public meeting at Thotapally village in Bejjanki mandal along with Finance Minister E. Rajender on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Thotapally tank was developed as online reservoir in about 3,500 acres in Thotapally and Renikunta villages.

“We have completed 95% of Mid Manair work, Thotapally Reservoir work up to 90% and 70% of Kaleswaram Project work. Bejjanki mandal will have water sources on two sides with about 30,000 acres getting irrigation facility,” said Mr. Harish Rao said. About 50,000 acres would come under irrigation from SRSP as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had sanctioned ₹72 crore for modernisation of canals.

The Minister also informed that irrigation would be provided for 40,000 acres under Mid Manir and for 30,000 acres under Kaleswaram Project and a total of 1.25 lakh acres would be irrigated. He urged the farmers to provide land for canals and directed the Joint Collector and RDO to complete the process in the next three to four months. He said that acquisition of another 1,400 acres would pave the way for supplying irrigation for 80,000 acres.

Referring to Mid Manair work, the Minister said that while Congress was able to complete only 70,000 cubic metre earth work in 10 years now the TRS Government had completed 4.5 lakh cubic metre earth work.