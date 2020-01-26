LMD gets 45.9 tmcft of water from Kaleshwaram project

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) had come as a boon to the farmers of Karimnagar district with the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir receiving a total of 45.9 tmcft of water against its storage capacity of 24 tmcft.

Irrigation authorities have filled minor irrigation tanks and to meet irrigation requirements downstream of LMD in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, and Khammam districts, and have released 33.8 tmcft of water through canals.

“At present, the LMD has 14.5 tmcft of water, and every day, 5,000 cusecs of water is being released through the Kakatiya Canal for the rabi season,” said Collector K. Shashanka.

Tap connections

Speaking after hoisting the tricolour at the Police Parade Grounds here on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, the Collector said they had taken up Mission Bhagiratha to give tap connections to each household in 494 villages, covering a population of over 10 lakh, at a cost of ₹229 crore in the district. As part of the programme, they had constructed three water treatment plants, 374 new overhead tanks, and laid pipelines covering 1,748 km.

Mr. Shashanka said they were providing Mission Bhagiratha water to 95,655 new tap connections and 79,000 old tap connections in 490 habitations. As part of the Haritha Haram programme, they had planted 51 lakh saplings in the district. They were also gearing up to achieve top rank in the SSC pass percentage this year by conducting special classes for students in 660 government schools, he added.

Quality treatment

Listing out various welfare schemes, he said the government had accorded priority to the health sector and is providing corporate-level treatment in government hospitals. Stating that they had distributed 22,669 KCR Kits in the district, he said institutional deliveries in the government hospitals had increased considerably.

Further, Mr. Shashanka also claimed that Karimnagar district emerged numero uno in the State in fish production because of the availability of water sources through KLIP. Against the target of producing 8,133 tonnes of fish, they had already achieved 5,767 tonnes.

“Karimnagar city would be developed under the Smart City Project at a cost of ₹1,878 crore,” he announced.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Zilla Parishad chairperson K. Vijaya and Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy were also present.