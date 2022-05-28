Lizard in Biryani prompts raid on the restaurant

Food safety officials found that the Bawarchi Restaurant in Hyderabad was violating multiple norms.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials conducted a raid on the Bawarchi Restaurant at the RTC Crossroads on May 27, upon complaint by a BJP corporator that he had found a lizard in the biryani ordered at the place.

The corporator from Ramnagar division Ravi Chari reportedly visited the restaurant along with friends, and ordered biryani. To his utter shock, he allegedly found a lizard midway through the meal. Upon receiving his complaint, the Food Safety wing officials of the civic body inspected the restaurant and found certain violations.

As per their observations, the food handlers were not wearing gloves, and the floor of the kitchen was wet and greasy. Roof was untidy with black soot, and raw materials were found on the floor of the kitchen. Storage area was dusty and unhygienic.

Biryani samples were collected from both the complainant and the restaurant, to be given to the Food Safety lab for analysis. Report by the inspecting officials said action will be initiated against the restaurant management.

A show cause notice will be served with regard to the violations noted, and a summary trial case will be filed against the management under the legal provisions.

If violations are reported post the analysis of the food sample, separate action will be initiated under the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, the report said.