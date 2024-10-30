Living in Musi is no luxury: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lambasted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for objecting to the Musi River Front Development project, and sought to know what stopped them from sharing their vision for the river’s revival.

“Living in Musi is no luxury. We aim to provide a clean environment and livelihood opportunities to people, apart from tourism. Should only K.T. Rama Rao and his relatives and nobody else have weekend galas?” Mr. Revanth Reddy questioned, while interacting with the media.

He said he had asked the BRS leaders to share a note with their proposals for the project, but it has not been done so far.

“I haven’t read 80,000 books. I am not an expert on the subject. So, I am seeking expert opinion to develop a concept. I have handed over the job of preparing DPR to a consortium of five world renowned companies. Mr. Rao has visited several countries, he knows many cultures, is fluent with languages. He can make valuable suggestions to the government. Why is he not doing it?” he questioned.

Reminding that the BRS government had acquired 50,000 acres of land, and relocated 14 villages for Mallannasagar reservoir alone, he said Kaleshwaram project’s total expenditure is about to reach ₹1.5 lakh crore, but the benefits are meagre.

Accusing the BRS government of leaving the State in financial distress, Mr. Revanth Reddy said during the past 10 months, the Congress government’s borrowings amount to ₹49,000 crore, whereas for the same period, the burden of repayment of previous loans by BRS amounts to ₹56,000 crore. Kaleshwaram project’s estimated cost has been revised from ₹38,000 crore to ₹1.47 lakh crore by the former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who has left behind 7.5 lakh crore debt burden on the State, said Mr. Reddy.

Apart from the borrowings, the BRS has left ₹4,000 crore dues to liquor suppliers and ₹50,000 crore to contractors. Despite this, the Congress government is able to fulfil its promise of ₹2 lakh loan waiver to eligible farmers. Reserve funds have been kept aside so that the scheme may be applied to farmers with more than ₹2 lakh loan too, provided they repay the excess amount. The government has been able to fulfil all the promises, including free bus rides to women, free power up to 200 units, cylinder for ₹500, and loan waiver, while Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao could not deliver on even 10% of his promises.

“We are able to do all this without selling government lands,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy, in direct reference to the land auction policy of the previous government.

All the governments since the time of TDP have shown their mark of development, he said, and asked BRS why they are not showing the wisdom of the previous regimes.

“I have seen many countries, and I have conceptual clarity. I want discussions to take place about the project, that is why am not keeping anybody under house arrest,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said, referring to the house arrests as preventive measure by the previous government. He predicted collapse of BRS with internal feuds.

On the DSC and Group I exams, Mr. Revanth Reddy said he has set free close to 20 lakh aspirants who had been preparing for the exams for years. Contrary to the opposition’s campaign, the percentage of forward castes remained below 10% in the candidates selected for the Group 1 mains, while 52% were backward castes.

“Is there any other government which has filled 50,000 job vacancies in 10 months?” he questioned. He also revealed a plan to digitise the service details of the government officials, so that their record is readily accessible. Details about employees’ postings, transfers and service records for the past 10 years are not available anywhere, leaving the government clueless about the credentials of the officers, he said.

Responding to media’s queries about punitive action against the errant in Kaleshwaram and power purchase agreements, Mr. Revanth Reddy said already judicial processes were on, and government would not interfere with them. Vowing to undertake a padayatra from Vikarabad to Wadapally, he invited the opposition leaders to accompany him.