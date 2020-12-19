Livestock population increased in State: Minister

Government efforts have helped increase income of dairy farmers, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said the various improvement programmes in Telangana led to increase in livestock population, and thereby aided the economic growth of dairy farmers.

The Minister said veterinary hospitals in all the districts are stocked with sufficient medicine and services such as ‘Dial 1962’ — veterinary mobile unit services — and availability of Gopal Mitra workers helped increase the numbers.

Mr. Yadav was here at Akupamula village of Munagala mandal on Saturday, en route to a temple darshan in Vijayawada, and launched the deworming programme for large animals.

Along with Kodad legislator B. Mallaiah Yadav and District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, he also inaugurated the animal health camp and inspected the milch and calf varieties on display.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yadav assured that Gopal Mitra workers would soon be paid regular salaries. He also instructed officials to sanction compound wall and amenities for the veterinary unit.

According to officials the deworming exercise will target about 2.40 lakh milch animals.

Secretary of the Department Anita Rajendra, Director V. Lakshma Reddy and CEO of Livestock Development Agency Manjuvani and others participated in the programme.

Along with officials, Nalgonda legislator K. Bhupal Reddy led the deworming programme at Appajipeta in Nalgonda mandal.

Contrary to Minister Yadav’s statements at Akupamula, Mr. Reddy expressed concern that “Livestock population in the State was decreasing, and there is a need to protect it”. He advised farmers to adhere to the deworming programme and take good care of the animals.

Also, Mr. Reddy pointing to the inadequate veterinary centres in his Assembly constituency, submitted requests to Mr. Lakshma Reddy for sanctions, to construct 10 new centres.