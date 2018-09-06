Telangana Assembly dissolved | Live updates: Governor to send report to Centre, Election Commission to take call on polls

The Telangana government on Thursday recommended the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly to the Governor and he accepted the recommendation.

A resolution recommending the dissolution of the House was adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the afternoon.

Here are the latest updates:

Election Commission to take call

Governor Narasimhan is expected to send a report to the Centre on the developments and formally communicate the Telangana government’s decision to the Election Commission. The final call on whether to conduct an early election rests with the Election Commission, which has six months till March to hold the polls. A Home Ministry official said in New Delhi it is up to the poll panel to decide whether it wants elections in Telangana to take place with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in November-December.

TRS announces candidates for next elections

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Mr. Rao says a meeting of 105 sitting MLAs will be held in the evening. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) announces 105 candidates for the next elections.

“Even industries were not spared from power cuts. Power holidays were declared during the Congress and TDP governments. People still remember the tough days of power cuts. But we reversed the situation by initiating reforms,” he says.

Mr. Rao reiterates the charge that the Congress is the first enemy of Telangana. “Telangana could be achieved through sustained struggle not because of benevolence of any government or party. The Congress rule was marked by corruption with officials going to jails and projects kept pending perennially,” he says.

Governor accepts resolution

The Governor, while accepting the recommendation of the State Cabinet dissolving the Assembly, asks the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers to continue as caretaker government and the Chief Minister agrees to the request.

CM to meet Governor

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on his way to meet Governor in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister is on his way to meet Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and submit a one-line resolution to dissolve the Assembly.

Mr. Rao after meeting the Governor will go to Gun Park in front of the Assembly and offer floral tributes the Telangana Martyr's. He will then proceed to Telangana Bhavan, the party's headquarters and address a press conference to explain the reasons which culminated in the dissolution of the Assembly and seeking early polls.

Cabinet passes resolution

The Cabinet passes a resolution recommending the dissolution of the Assembly.

The meeting, which lasts 22 minutes, witnesses the Chief Minister and his colleagues endorsing the resolution.