Live organs transported in under 13 minutes
The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Thursday facilitated high speed movement of an ambulance carrying live organs. A distance of 11 km, between Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, and Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, was achieved in under 13 minutes.
The police, so far in the year, have successfully facilitated 23 live organ transportations.
