Live organ transported in Hyderabad in 13 minutes
Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday ensured regulations for high-speed movement of a vehicle transporting live organs.
The vehicle covered a distance of 11 km, between Yashoda Hospitals at Malakpet and KIMS Hospitals at Secunderabad, in 13 minutes at 11.08 a.m.
According to a release, the traffic police has been successful in providing ‘green channel’ six times so far this year
