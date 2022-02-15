Telangana

Live organ transported in Hyderabad in 13 minutes

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday ensured regulations for high-speed movement of a vehicle transporting live organs.

The vehicle covered a distance of 11 km, between Yashoda Hospitals at Malakpet and KIMS Hospitals at Secunderabad, in 13 minutes at 11.08 a.m.

According to a release, the traffic police has been successful in providing ‘green channel’ six times so far this year


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2022 10:57:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/live-organ-transported-in-hyderabad-in-13-minutes/article65053288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY