Little girl on a mission to nurture nature

Class 2 student makes 65,000 seed balls

Little girls wiser than men — this short story title by Russian master-storyteller Leo Tolstoy often finds its echo in today’s world. It has been proven yet again by a little girl from Suddala village of Sircilla district. Blessy has put grown-ups to shame through her environment initiative.

At a time when tree felling permissions are given left, right and centre by the agencies meant to protect trees, Blessy, a class 2 student has made 65,000 seed balls with her little hands, and scattered some of them in the forest areas of her home district.

Learning about her achievement through social media, Minister K.T. Rama Rao and MP Santhosh Kumar appreciated her efforts and invited her to the State capital on her birthday on Monday. She planted saplings along with Mr.Santhosh Kumar and met Mr.Rama Rao along with her parents Prakash and Mamatha, a statement from the Forest department informed