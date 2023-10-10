List steps taken to curb student suicides, High Court tells State govt.

October 10, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know from the State government what follow-up action was taken by managements of junior colleges over the government’s instructions over measures to check suicides.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing a PIL petition over inaction of managements of junior colleges over suicides of students, wanted to know what steps were being taken by the colleges to prevent suicides of students.

The government, in its counter affidavit, stated that a series of instructions were given to the managements of the colleges to curb suicide attempts by the students. The instructions included appointment of a senior faculty member as student counsellor, at least eight hours of sleep for students residing in hostels and one hour recreation in the evening.

The bench, however, wanted to know if the instructions issued by the government were being followed by the colleges. The matter was posted after two weeks for next hearing.

In another development, the Telangana High Court had taken up suo moto, a letter written by a lawyer on lack of comprehensive crop insurance scheme for farmers in the State, as PIL petition. The advocate, in his letter, stated that Telangana government opted out of the Central government’s scheme on crop insurance for farmers claiming that it’s not beneficial for the State’s agriculturists.

He contended that a comprehensive crop insurance scheme would be beneficial for farmers. The HC would hear the taken up PIL plea on Tuesday.