HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

List steps taken to curb student suicides, High Court tells State govt.

October 10, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know from the State government what follow-up action was taken by managements of junior colleges over the government’s instructions over measures to check suicides.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing a PIL petition over inaction of managements of junior colleges over suicides of students, wanted to know what steps were being taken by the colleges to prevent suicides of students.

The government, in its counter affidavit, stated that a series of instructions were given to the managements of the colleges to curb suicide attempts by the students. The instructions included appointment of a senior faculty member as student counsellor, at least eight hours of sleep for students residing in hostels and one hour recreation in the evening.

The bench, however, wanted to know if the instructions issued by the government were being followed by the colleges. The matter was posted after two weeks for next hearing.

In another development, the Telangana High Court had taken up suo moto, a letter written by a lawyer on lack of comprehensive crop insurance scheme for farmers in the State, as PIL petition. The advocate, in his letter, stated that Telangana government opted out of the Central government’s scheme on crop insurance for farmers claiming that it’s not beneficial for the State’s agriculturists.

He contended that a comprehensive crop insurance scheme would be beneficial for farmers. The HC would hear the taken up PIL plea on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.