The following is the list of check posts at the border areas with other States to screen and identify people who came from overseas to the State:
Adilabad (Adilabad district), Wankidi (Komram Bheem Asifabad), Bhainsa (Nirmal), Kallur (Khammam), Palvancha (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Aswaraopeta (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Nagarjunasagar (Nalgonda), Vishnupuram(Nalgonda), Kodada (Suryapet), Krishna (Mahabubnagar), Alampur (Jogulamba-Gadwal), Zaheerabad (Sangareddy), Saloora (Nizamabad), Madhnoor (Kamareddy), Eegalapenta (Nagarkurnool), Kothur (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Ravulapalli (Vikarabad) and Kaleshwaram (Jayashankar-Bhupalapally).
