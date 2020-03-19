Telangana

List of check posts

The following is the list of check posts at the border areas with other States to screen and identify people who came from overseas to the State:

Adilabad (Adilabad district), Wankidi (Komram Bheem Asifabad), Bhainsa (Nirmal), Kallur (Khammam), Palvancha (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Aswaraopeta (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Nagarjunasagar (Nalgonda), Vishnupuram(Nalgonda), Kodada (Suryapet), Krishna (Mahabubnagar), Alampur (Jogulamba-Gadwal), Zaheerabad (Sangareddy), Saloora (Nizamabad), Madhnoor (Kamareddy), Eegalapenta (Nagarkurnool), Kothur (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Ravulapalli (Vikarabad) and Kaleshwaram (Jayashankar-Bhupalapally).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 9:59:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/list-of-check-posts/article31111053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY