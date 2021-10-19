Liquor-and-smoking-free zone

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials of the Yadadri temple to strictly prohibit consumption of liquor and smoking on the temple premises.

Steps should be taken to ensure supply of only vegetarian food on premises to maintain the religious sanctity of the place that would become one of the best spots for religious tourism in the country. The Chief Minister who went round the ring road being developed around the hill shrine suggested several alterations/modifications.

Inspecting the ongoing works of the integrated temple city being developed on a sprawling 250-acre land, he said construction of cottages would be taken up on 200 acres and 50 acres would be left for development of greenery. In all, 250 cottages, each spread over 800 to 1,000 sq.yds, would be constructed and the cottages would have four suites each. The Yadadri Tourism Development Authority would utilise donations from pilgrims and philanthropists for construction of these cottages.

With 1,000 families expected to stay in these cottages at any point, he wanted steps to be taken to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply, besides underground sewerage in the temple city.