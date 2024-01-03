Liquor sale in Telangana topped ₹400 crore on December 30, 31

January 03, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the closing days of December, liquor sales in Telangana reached a total of ₹462.96 crore, indicating a slight decline compared to the corresponding period in 2022 when liquor worth ₹469.79 crore was sold.

Data compiled by the Department of Revenue (Prohibition and Excise) revealed that on December 30, the total sales amounted to ₹313.14 crore, marking a 23.36% increase from the previous year’s figure of ₹254.05 crore. The volume of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold reached 2.96 lakh cases, up from 2.71 lakh cases the previous year, and beer sales reached 2.91 lakh cases compared to 0.61 lakh cases on the same day in 2022.

However, on December 31, the department reported a dip in liquor sales, with a total value of ₹149.82 crore, reflecting a 30.56% decrease from the ₹215.74 crore recorded on the same day in the preceding year. The volume of IMFL sold was 1.37 lakh cases, down from 2.17 lakh cases in the previous year, and beer sales amounted to 1.41 lakh cases compared to 1.28 lakh cases in December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the overall picture for December 2023, liquor sales witnessed a 27.28% increase compared to December 2022. The total value of liquor sold during the month amounted to ₹4297 crore, surpassing the ₹3376.07 crore recorded in December 2022. The volume of IMFL sold in December 2023 stood at 43.60 lakh cases, an increase from the 32.53 lakh cases in December 2022, while beer sales reached 46.23 lakh cases compared to 39.57 lakh cases in the same period of the previous year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.