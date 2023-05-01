Liquor policy case: court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet

May 01, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

A court here on Monday took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

This was the third chargesheet filed by the investigating agency in the case. It has so far arrested 12 persons and attached assets worth ₹76.54 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai, who allegedly represented the interests of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested by the in March this year. The probe agency has alleged that Mr.Pillai, co-accused Abhishek Boinpally and chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla represented the interests of the “south group”, which was extended favours under the now-scrapped excise policy.

ED has accused Mr.Pillai and others of orchestrating the plan to form a cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to control over 30% of the liquor business in the city.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED have alleged that the policy was modified to extend a profit margin of 12% to wholesalers and close to 185% profit margin to retailers. The court has posted the hearing in the case on May 10.