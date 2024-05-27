Liquor company announced its entry into Telangana: BRS leader

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress government is all set to open doors to Madhya Pradesh-based Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd, which was barred there following the death of 65 persons by consuming its products and which funded the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BRS leader Manne Krishank challenged Minister for Excise Jupally Krishna Rao’s statement recently that no new brand of liquor was allowed in the State, pointing out that the Som Distilleries had in its filing with the National Stock Exchange on Monday had stated that it had received official permission from the Telangana government to supply their beer brands.

Som Distilleries had funded the Congress party several times, including ₹1.31 crore in 2019-20, ₹50 lakh in 2018-19 and ₹25 lakh in 2013-14, the BRS leader claimed and added that the brewery was seized in Madhya Pradesh and 65 persons were killed by consuming liquor made by the company. In 1999, then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh went for the inauguration event of Som Distilleries, the BRS leader recalled.

