Liquid oxygen cylinder tank set up at medical college

SIDDIPET

28 September 2020 20:50 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao urged people not to fear the novel coronavirus and at the same time, not to neglect it. He said one must visit a government hospital immediately in case they have symptoms.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a liquid oxygen cylinder tank at the Government Medical College Hospital in the district headquarters along with Principal Tamil Arasu on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said the doctors and staff at the COVID special ward are ready to extend all required assistance to the patients.

“Demand for oxygen has increased after spread of coronavirus and getting it from Hyderabad has been problematic. In view of this, the liquid oxygen cylinder tank is established at a cost of ₹61 lakh which can supply oxygen round the clock for 405 beds at the hospital,” the Minister said, adding, “Any negligence will lead to increase in virus load and also make it worse for the patient. Medical teams will get in touch with those testing positive for the infection,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

