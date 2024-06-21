Lipedema awareness camp held at IIT-Hyderabad

A group of cosmetologists, surgeons and scientists underlined the importance of awareness on Lipedema – a long-term condition of abnormal fat deposition in the body or ‘painful fat syndrome’ at IIT Hyderabad.

While there is no clear understanding about its incidence, diagnosis or treatment, senior surgeons Pinjala Rama Krishna and Sitalakshmi, addressing scientists at the IIT-Hyderabad, called for a collaboration to find solutions for Lipedema through research.

Lipedema, sub-classified as pear-shaped obesity or lymphedema (elephant legs) depending on the stage of the disease, is observed to start around puberty and progresses through each pregnancy and menopause. Hence, it is thought to have a hormonal influence.

Currently, treatment is aimed at controlling the disease in the form of manual lymphatic drainage, compression therapy, treatment of varicose veins and manual removal of unwanted lipedema fat and excisional surgeries. Research, however, is essential to find the causes, diagnostic tools, genetic predilection, chromosomes responsible, hormone effect on the deposition of fat in certain body areas, the response of stem cells and other aspects, they said.

Director of IIT-H B.S Murthy, plastic surgeon Srinagesh Vadrevu and a team from Andhra Mahila Sabha were among those present.

