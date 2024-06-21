ADVERTISEMENT

Lipedema awareness camp held at IIT-Hyderabad

Published - June 21, 2024 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A group of cosmetologists, surgeons and scientists underlined the importance of awareness on Lipedema – a long-term condition of abnormal fat deposition in the body or ‘painful fat syndrome’ at IIT Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no clear understanding about its incidence, diagnosis or treatment, senior surgeons Pinjala Rama Krishna and Sitalakshmi, addressing scientists at the IIT-Hyderabad, called for a collaboration to find solutions for Lipedema through research.

Lipedema, sub-classified as pear-shaped obesity or lymphedema (elephant legs) depending on the stage of the disease, is observed to start around puberty and progresses through each pregnancy and menopause. Hence, it is thought to have a hormonal influence.

Currently, treatment is aimed at controlling the disease in the form of manual lymphatic drainage, compression therapy, treatment of varicose veins and manual removal of unwanted lipedema fat and excisional surgeries. Research, however, is essential to find the causes, diagnostic tools, genetic predilection, chromosomes responsible, hormone effect on the deposition of fat in certain body areas, the response of stem cells and other aspects, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Director of IIT-H B.S Murthy, plastic surgeon Srinagesh Vadrevu and a team from Andhra Mahila Sabha were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US