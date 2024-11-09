 />
Lions Club distributes sanitary pads, health devices to KGBV students

Published - November 09, 2024 07:35 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Students, staff and Lions Club members at KGBV, Parvathagiri Mandal centre, in Warangal district on Saturday.

In a move aimed at supporting health and hygiene among young girls, the Lions Club Hanmakonda Tri -City organised a distribution drive at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam (KGBV) in Parvatgiri mandal on Saturday. During the event, sanitary pads, a blood pressure monitor, a thermal screener, and a weighing machine were provided free of cost to the students.

Addressing the students as the chief guest, Lions former region chairperson Katanguru Ramgopal Reddy emphasised the importance of girls excelling in all fields. He encouraged them to prioritise their health and to communicate openly with teachers about any health concerns.

KGBV special officer Nazia Salma, zone chairman Gunda Vasudev and others participated in the event.

