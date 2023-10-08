HamberMenu
Linking women’s quota to delimitation is not correct: Kavitha

October 08, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLC K. Kavitha with NISAU members of UK in London on Saturday.

BRS MLC K. Kavitha with NISAU members of UK in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement



“It is not proper to link women’s reservation in legislative bodies to delimitation of constituencies and there is a need for large-scale election reforms in India,” BRS MLC K. Kavitha said.

Interacting with members of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) in London on Saturday, she stated that there was an increased awareness on women’s reservation in India nowadays. “Although the representation of women in local bodies in Telangana was 55-57%, their visibility even in official meetings is not proportionate,” she said.

Stating that the Telangana government had collected data about the socio-economic conditions of people in the State through an integrated household survey immediately after formation of the State in 2014, Ms. Kavitha said it was highly useful for the government to improve the living standards of different sections of the society with various interventions.

Explaining how the government schemes were beneficial to those depending on community-based vocations, she cited the example of release of fish seed in water bodies free of cost after restoring/repairing them so that those with fishing as their livelihood could get better income without investment. Similarly, schemes such as Dalit Bandhu were transforming the lives of Dalit communities by strengthening them economically.

She explained them that the government was providing health (KCR) kits to women after delivery and during the pregnancy period they were being given support of ₹1,000 per month to have nutritious food. The education sector had also undergone a transformation with those studying in government residential schools/colleges for all backward and downtrodden communities cracking national level tests to pursue higher education, she disclosed.

