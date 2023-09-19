Link road to serve as alternate approach to cable-stayed bridge

September 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are preparing to lay a link road to the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge to combat the heavy traffic in the area.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the location on Tuesday for the link road connecting the Durgam Cheruvu entry point with the TSAT building and further on to the cable bridge road. He asked the officials concerned to expedite land acquisition and shifting of utilities to facilitate the construction.

NCC will build the road under a corporate social responsibility initiative; it is aimed to address the traffic issues on the way from Madhapur to Jubilee Hills Road No. 36, and the link road could serve as an alternate approach for cable-stayed bridge, the GHMC statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.