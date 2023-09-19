HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Link road to serve as alternate approach to cable-stayed bridge

NCC will construct the road under a corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at resolving traffic issues from Madhapur to Jubilee Hills Road No. 36

September 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are preparing to lay a link road to the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge to combat the heavy traffic in the area.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the location on Tuesday for the link road connecting the Durgam Cheruvu entry point with the TSAT building and further on to the cable bridge road. He asked the officials concerned to expedite land acquisition and shifting of utilities to facilitate the construction.

NCC will build the road under a corporate social responsibility initiative; it is aimed to address the traffic issues on the way from Madhapur to Jubilee Hills Road No. 36, and the link road could serve as an alternate approach for cable-stayed bridge, the GHMC statement said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.