Link new railway lines with FCI godowns

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has directed officials to link the new railway lines with Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns.

At a review meeting in Gajwel on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said that with the supply of rice and fertilizers via railway lines, farmers and Civil Supplies department would benefit.

The FCI general manager responded positively to the suggestions made by the Minister. Markfed officials decided to supply rice and fertilizers through railway lines.