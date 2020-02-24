Link employment with local languages, says Venkaiah

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has urged the Central and State governments to link employment opportunities with local languages to promote the use of mother tongue. He also emphasised the need to promote the use of Indian languages in administration to bring it closer to the people and help in “preservation of our rich linguistic heritage”.

Mr Naidu was here on Sunday to deliver the inaugural address of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani (AVV) Educational Institutions. He released the souvenir of the institute and lauded the contributions of philanthropist and founder of AVV, Chanda Kanthaiah.

The Vice-President said that unless a child understands the language of instruction properly, he will not be able to understand the subject being taught in that language. He highlighted the need for value-based education and the role of teachers in shaping a child’s life.

He appreciated India’s rich spiritual heritage, saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ means the ‘Jai of 130 crore Indians’. He exhorted the youth to develop 4Cs – character, capacity, conduct and calibre, and asked them to work hard and be disciplined to achieve success in life. He also advised them to shun a sedentary lifestyle and stay physically fit.

Stressing that peace was a prerequisite for development, Mr. Naidu said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to dissent and protest, but it should be done in a peaceful manner. He asked the youth to develop a positive attitude in life and be constructive in their approach.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern over the fast depleting water resources.“Earlier, every village used to have different water bodies for different purposes, but we neglected these traditional water conservation methods,” he said. He also appreciated the work being done by the Telangana government for irrigation development in the State.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Panchayat Raj Minister Eerrabelli Dayakar Rao, Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash and Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar were among those who graced the occasion.