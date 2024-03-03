ADVERTISEMENT

Limca Book of Records recognises 11,000 women in self-defence training in Nizamabad

March 03, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Limca Book of Records (LBR), the annual publication documenting records held by Indians, on Sunday recognised the training of 11,000 women in self-defence in Nizamabad.

The event organised by the District Legal Services Authority saw girls and women displaying their martial skills at the Giriraj Government Degree College grounds.

The women included employees of the various departments in the district administration, high school girls of all government and private schools, and residential colleges.

As representatives of LBR joined District Judge Suneetha Kunchala and Police Commissioner Kalmeswar Shingenavar, the massive gathering displayed techniques of Taekwondo.

Ms. Suneetha, dedicating the LBR recognition to all the women, said the fete was possible because fo the training and perseverance of the women. She said the first such event was held on January 27 when 700 girls had participated. More women started training and nearly 14, 000 women have been trained in the martial skills till now.

The two-hour event that started at 8 a.m. at the college grounds filled the place with energy as the women performed in synchrony.

DLSA secretary S. Govardhan Reddy, Taekwondo coach Manoj, senior officials from various departments and others were present.

